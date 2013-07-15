New Market Research Report: Turkey Food & Drink Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Turkey Food & Drink Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- The outlook for Turkey's consumer sector remains very strong attributable to the country's dynamic and youthful population in excess of 75mn, the strong economic outlook and an improving business environment. Turkey's increasing appeal to foreign investors - due to a number of factors, such as market-friendly policies and enormous demand for infrastructure development - further underpins our view that domestic demand will grow strongly over the next few years. As infrastructure develops, companies will be able to reach more consumers efficiently, speeding up the evolution of tastes and preferences across the country. Organised retail channels are likely to develop quickly to support this development as more consumers trade up from informal independent stores. Our current real GDP growth forecast for Turkey is 4.0% and 4.7% in 2013 and 2014 respectively, a slight revision downwards. Nevertheless, if the Turkish authorities are able to weather the rebalancing process over the next few quarters, the country's long-term growth story remains an attractive one.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 food consumption (local currency) growth = +7.0%; forecast compound annual growth to 2017= +7.8%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks volume sales = +3.6%; forecast compound annual growth to 2017 = +4.1%.
- 2013 soft drinks volume sales = +7.1%; forecast compound annual growth to 2017 = +7.7%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales = +10.6%; forecast compound annual growth to 2017 = +12.0%.
Key Company Trends
Danone Invests In Turkish Bottled Water: In May 2013 France based food giant Groupe Danone agreed to take over 51.5% of Turkish bottled water company Sirma for an undisclosed amount. With Turkey's soft drinks industry continuing to present dynamic opportunities for growth, in our view, bottled water is set to perform particularly well over our forecast period to 2017. Offering impressive growth prospects for in both volume and value terms, Danone is well positioned to benefit from increasingly dynamic consumer demand.
Carrefour And Sabanci Reach Deal: After much speculation, Carrefour's joint-venture presence in Turkey with the diversified domestic conglomerate Sabanci Holdings, CarrefourSA, will undergo a change to its shareholding structure after Sabanci in May 2013 reached an agreement to take a controlling interest in CarrefourSA for about EUR60mn, with Carrefour maintaining its 46.2% stake. After months of speculation where scenarios including a Carrefour exit from Turkey, a Sabanci exit from retail all together, or an outright sale of CarrefourSA to a third party, this is the least extreme of all the potential outcomes and we also note that the Carrefour banner will be retained.
