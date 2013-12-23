New Market Research Report: Turkey Telecommunications Report Q1 2014

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Turkey Telecommunications Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- The Turkish telecommunications market holds up well relative to its regional peers and a surprise uptick in fixed voice connections complemented further steady growth in fixed and mobile broadband connections, as well as pay-TV accounts, in Q213. The mobile voice market is somewhat troublesome, however, as IP voice and messaging substitution begins to take hold. The largest operators -Turk Telekom and Turkcell - are responding with an increased emphasis on fixed-mobile service bundles, with TV central to those offerings. This could put Vodafone at a disadvantage, as it has yet to develop its own pay-TV service for its fledgling fixed broadband business. Broadband video aside, the main catalysts for change in the Turkish market continues to be the arrival of MVNOs and roll-out of mobile number portability.
Key Data
- Monthly blended ARPU grew appreciably in Q213, countering the effects of negative growth in Q113. Increased voice usage - possibly linked to civil unrest in the country during the quarter - and the deactivation of large numbers of inactive non revenue-generating subscriptions could be behind this growth. Falling income from voice services, the rise of non operator-billed third party messaging applications and termination rate reductions, coupled with the elimination of inactive subscriptions are still expected to force ARPUs downward in the years ahead, however. - - Smartphone ownership continued to grow as Turkcell and Vodafone reported that 25% of their respective subscription bases were smartphone users at the end of June 2013, while Avea claims smartphone penetration of 28%.
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Key Trends And Developments
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