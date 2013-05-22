New Market Research Report: UK Employers' Liability Insurance: Competitor Dynamics

New Financial Services market report from Datamonitor: "UK Employers' Liability Insurance: Competitor Dynamics"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The employers' liability insurance market remains dominated by a group of large insurers retaining corporate books and municipal business. This report will look at the expected top 10 insurers in the market by GWP but also the top insurers selected for placement by surveyed brokers, as well as the insurers of choice according to SME responses.
Scope of this Report
- Identify which insurers are performing best in the market in terms of broker selection and SME choice.
- Enhance your view of the market's competitor dynamics in light of the different pressures insurers are facing and where shifts in position may occur.
Report Highlights
AXA has toppled Aviva as the employers' liability insurer of choice as selected by surveyed SMEs.
Aviva remains the most popular insurer among brokers looking to place employers' liability business.
A lack of significant movement by the dominant players in the market has led insurers to expect little change to the top 10 as measured by GWP, with Zurich continuing to dominate as the number one insurer by book size.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Who are the key competitors in the employers' liability market and what strategies have they adopted?
- Which insurers were most SMEs drawn to, according to Datamonitor's 2012 SME Insurance Survey?
- Where are most brokers turning to place employers' liability business?
