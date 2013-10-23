New Market Research Report: UK Fashion Multiples

Recently published research from Verdict Research, "UK Fashion Multiples", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Overall expenditure growth in 2013 will be slightly lower than 2012 at 2.5%, due to easing inflation and a poor H1. However, volumes will pick up in H2 and inflation will stick around with more consumers trading up for added value. This report highlights which sectors are forecast to achieve the highest growth over the next five years and how the premium sector will outperform the midmarket.
Scope of this Report:
- Attain a better understanding of what opportunities remain from the online channel from our online expenditure forecasts and consumer survey data
- Benchmark your performance against the 10 leading fashion multiple retailers' key operating statistics and market shares across each clothing sector
- Learn which international markets should be considered for future growth opportunities, by gaining a better understanding of local competitors
- Use our sector breakdown data to focus investment on the fastest growing product area over the next five years to get ahead of the competition
- Understand how the economy will impact recovery of the UK clothing market over the next five years and how to encourage consumers to spend
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights:
The menswear market will outperform all other clothing markets in the five years to 2018. Interest in style and fashion trends has become much more apparent among males, driving volumes and expenditure growth. This is therefore an area of the market fashion multiples should be focusing on for added growth over the next five to 10 years.
The swelling number of lifestyle brands and the attractiveness of their offer will drive growth in the premium market, with its share of the market rising more than the value and mid market segments in the five years to 2018. Premium lifestyle brands such as Joules and Boden will satisfy the demand for buying good quality pieces for the family
With opportunities for market share growth in the UK becoming more restricted, we expect more fashion players and lifestyle brands to target overseas markets - both in Europe and further afield. Markets with most potential over next five years include Poland, Germany and the Nordic region while Eastern Europe is also becoming more attractive
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Which clothing sector should I focus on over the next five years to achieve market share growth? Which sector offers me the fewest opportunities?
- Which European markets should I target for international expansion? Which countries outside the EU remain unsaturated and provide opportunities?
- How will the premium segment of the market grow in comparison to the value and mid markets? Should I be investing in better and best products?
- Which drivers of consumer loyalty are becoming more important? What should I do to tailor my proposition to changing consumer shopping habits?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- LG Fashion Corp. (93050) - Company Capsule
- Bestseller Fashion Group (TianJin) Co Ltd in Apparel (China)
- LVMH Fashion Group Singapore Ltd in Luxury Goods (Singapore)
- Tokyo Fashion Co Ltd in Apparel (Taiwan)
- Specialty Fashion Group Ltd in Apparel (Australia)
- Sela Fashion Design Ltd in Apparel (Russia)
- Inditex: Global fashion powerhouse
- LG Fashion Corp in Apparel (South Korea)
- Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd in Luxury Goods (India)
- Thanh Bac Fashion Co Ltd in Apparel (Vietnam)