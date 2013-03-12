New Market Research Report: UK Personal Insurance Distribution 2012

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "UK Personal Insurance Distribution 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- With consumers looking for more choice in how they purchase their insurance it is important for insurers to develop a multi-channel distribution strategy. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the UK personal lines distribution landscape including sizing the market and channel by premium. It also highlights how channels are changing and which channels suit certain products.
Scope
- Benchmark your channel strategy against the market leaders
- Ensure your products go to market using the channels which maximize your GWP
- Identify the leading competitors in the personal lines' markets
Report Highlights
The broker and direct channels still dominate sales of personal lines insurance and have done since 2007. Brokers have successfully adapted their strategy utilising aggregators to move their position back to that help in 2004 when aggregators were in their infancy.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Banks has struggled to re-establish their position following the withdrawal of PPI insurance.
Consumer believe there is a place for aggregators, however the majority use them for research purposed only and then complete the final purchase through an alternative medium.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How are consumers purchasing their insurance policies?
- What proportion of consumers use aggregators to search and purchase their personal lines insurance?
- What are the key distribution trends within the personal lines markets and how have they changed over the five year period?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Jordan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Venezuela, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Indonesia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Trends and Opportunities in the Jordanian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Malaysia, Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016