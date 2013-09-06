New Healthcare research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Any assessment of the world's leading emerging economies must consider the recent economic developments, the health plans which are in place and the challenges that are influencing the progress of the health market.
But analysis which is based on whole country statistics can miss the subtle trends which are influencing the markets on the ground.
Identifying opportunities in local health economies requires detailed knowledge of the economic performance and health infrastructure at a city/provincial/regional level. Being able to see that in the context of the neighbouring districts/regions as well as the national picture, brings focus to areas of opportunity and need.
How is the population and wealth distributed?
Which states and territories produce the highest levels of GDP?
What is the primary and secondary health infrastructure in each region?
How is healthcare delivered?
What is the role played by private/government health provision at state level?
Which regions are better provided for and which still need investment?
Rich in statistics, charts and maps, this new 4-volume report collection from Espicom, Understanding City and Regional Health Markets in Brazil, Russia, India and China, takes you further into understanding the national, regional and major city health environments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Drill down into regional health markets and better understand the opportunities and challenges
BRAZIL
The fifth largest country in the world in terms of both area and population, Brazil has experienced rapid economic growth in recent years. And its successful bid to host the 2014 World Cup combined with Rio de Janeiro's host of the 2016 Olympics have boosted investment in the country further. But the benefits of this growth have not been wide-spread, with healthcare provision across the country uneven, and the burden of disease disparate from north to south, and from the coast inland. Analysing the healthcare market on a region-by-region basis brings these differences to light.
RUSSIA
The quality of healthcare and healthcare facilities within the Russian Federation remains immensely variable. At the upper end of the spectrum, Moscow has a number of world class institutions and Western standard medical facilities targeted at expatriates and better off Russian nationals. However, at the lower end of the sector, equipment can be outdated and the condition of buildings can be woeful: in April 2013 a fire at a psychiatric hospital in Moscow region killed 36 patients and two members of staff. A similar earlier incident at a clinic for drug addicts claimed 45 lives in December 2006.
INDIA
India is the second-largest country in the world by population, and combines a wealth of climates, geographies and social differences - all of which help shape the healthcare market. While the industrialised states are making great
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