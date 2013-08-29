New Market Research Report: Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Hungary

Fast Market Research recommends "Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Hungary" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Due to the prolonged recovery from the crisis, sales of underwear, nightwear and swimwear continued to decline in 2012, by 2% in volume terms. In current value terms, sales of the category experienced 6% growth in 2012, due mainly to the increase in the cost of raw materials, which can no longer be swallowed by retailers.
Euromonitor International's Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Nightwear, Swimwear, Underwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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