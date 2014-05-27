Fast Market Research recommends "USA Mobile Operator KPI Market to 2015: Market Share by Operator" from Pyramid Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Summary
"USA Mobile Operator KPI Market to 2015: Market Share by Operator" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in the USA and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on USA population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mobile operator KPI - Market share by operator, annual churn by operator and total service revenue by operator.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of the USA operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
- Demographics - data on the USA population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mobile operator KPI - Market share by operator, annual churn by operator and total service revenue by operator.
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.
- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.
- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.
Vendors
- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alltel, ATandT Mobility, Clearwire, Sprint-Nextel, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless
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