New Market Research Report: Vacuum Cleaners in Argentina

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Retail sales of vacuum cleaners decreased by 11% in retail volume terms in 2012, reaching 652,000 units. Import restrictions hit this category hard. As a consequence of shortages of products, domestically manufactured brand Liliana took advantage of the long-lasting restricted scenario, and gained share in spite of the fact that the vacuum cleaners that the company manufactures in Argentina do not include modern technology.
Euromonitor International's Vacuum Cleaners in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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