New Market Research Report: Vacuum Cleaners in Israel

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Vacuum Cleaners in Israel"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Consumers are increasingly interested in rechargeable vacuum cleaners due to their ease of use. In 2012, rechargeable held a 27% share of retail volume sales, an increase of two percentage points on 2011. While rechargeable is the standard form of power for handheld and stick vacuum cleaners, it was also used for other formats towards the end of the review period. Rechargeable handheld, upright, cylinder and wet and dry vacuum cleaners all enjoyed slight retail volume share growth in 2012. In...
Euromonitor International's Vacuum Cleaners in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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