New Market Research Report: Vacuum Cleaners in Japan

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vacuum Cleaners in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Vacuum cleaners registered positive growth in 2012 of 2% in volume and 3% in current value terms. The strong growth of robotic vacuum cleaners was a main contributor to the category's performance. The growth was enough to offset the negative performance of standard vacuum cleaners which declined by 1% in 2012. Thanks to robotic vacuum cleaners, the performance of vacuum cleaners bounced back with positive growth for only the second time in five years.
Euromonitor International's Vacuum Cleaners in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vacuum Cleaners in South Korea
- Vacuum Cleaners in Canada
- Vacuum Cleaners in Australia
- Vacuum Cleaners in the Netherlands
- Vacuum Cleaners in Denmark
- Vacuum Cleaners in Malaysia
- Vacuum Cleaners in the Czech Republic
- Vacuum Cleaners in the United Kingdom
- Vacuum Cleaners in Sweden
- Vacuum Cleaners in Spain