Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vending in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- In 2013, vending, similar to many other retailing categories, continued to suffer from restrained spending from Czech consumers and registered a value sales decrease of 2% in current terms. This performance was similar to that seen over the review period. Czech consumers started to reduce their expenditure in 2009 after the outbreak of the financial crisis and this persisted into 2013.
Euromonitor International's Vending in Czech Republic report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Products Vending, Tobacco Products Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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