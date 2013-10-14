New Market Research Report: Veolia Transport S.A. (Formerly Connex Transport S.A.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Veolia Transport S.A. (formerly Connex Transport S.A.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", is now available at Fast Market Research