Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Video Games in Taiwan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- With the popularity of smartphones and tablets, mobile games have become very popular. Consumers are entertained by mobile games during leisure time or when taking public transportation. Both smartphones and tablets have seen a fast increase in uptake by local consumers. The growth in popularity strongly drove value growth in mobile games during the review period. However, the other categories besides digital gaming within video games, namely video games hardware and software, were slightly...
Euromonitor International's Video Games in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Digital Gaming, Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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