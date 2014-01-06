New Market Research Report: Video Games in the United Arab Emirates

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Video Games in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Gaming on smartphones and tablets is a major trend globally. The popularity of smartphones in the United Arab Emirates has definitely had an additional impact on the growing success of digital mobile games, which is still a niche category but it is expected to grow at a high speed due to its products' low prices and convenience.
Euromonitor International's Video Games in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Digital Gaming, Video Games Hardware, Video Games Software.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Video Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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