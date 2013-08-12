New Market Research Report: Vietnam Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Vietnam Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- We project Vietnam consumer electronics spending will grow by about 12% in US dollar terms in 2013 to US$5.9bn. Sales of handsets and TV sets reported a dip in Q113, despite a typical boost from the Lunar New Year shopping season. In 2012 Vietnamese retail demand for consumer electronics products grew robustly, although there was pressure on consumers' incomes from rising inflation. In 2013, uncertainties over the outlook for employment could cause households to cut back on spending. The country's vast, underpenetrated rural market offers the greatest growth potential, while Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City accounted for most sales. Growth areas include smartphones, which could comprise 50% of handset sales in 2013, and LED TV sets, which reported triple-digit growth in 2012.However, sales of FLED TVs and smartphones have been fuelled by lower prices, placing pressure on retailer and vendor margins.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer hardware sales: US$1.8bn in 2012 to US$2.1bn in 2013, +13% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms is unchanged, but due to Windows 8 tablets and ultrabooks we expect sales in these areas to grow in 2013.
- AV sales: US$1.4bn in 2012 to US$1.6bn in 2013, +14% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with flat-screen TV sets expected to provide the most dynamic development.
- Handset sales: US$2.0bn in 2012 to US$2.2bn in 2012, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with Android smartphones and low-cost feature phones the main driver of growth.
Risk Reward Rating
Vietnam's score was 59.8 out of 100, which gave it an unchanged sixth place in our latest Asia CE RRR table. BMI expects Vietnam to attain a higher place in our rankings over time due to the rising penetration of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and flat-screen TV sets.
Key Trends & Developments
- The growth in smartphone sales has been fuelled by the popularity of Android-based models, which continued to be popular in 2012. = Although the operating system landscape is becoming increasingly competitive, we expect Android to maintain its top position over our forecast period. In 2012, smartphones grew by around 40% and accounted for about one-third of the market, and this could increase to 50% in 2013. However, lower-priced smartphones at price-points between VND2.5mn -5mn are a growing trend which is bringing down average prices.
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