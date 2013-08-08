New Market Research Report: Vietnam Information Technology Report Q3 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Vietnam Information Technology Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- We forecast IT spending will increase by 17.6% in 2013 to reach a total value of VND62,082bn (US$2.97bn). This is a slight downgrade from the Q213 update on the basis of a slightly weaker economic environment, however, the macroeconomic environment remains supportive of fast IT market growth over the medium term. Household PC penetration remains low, meaning an opportunity for vendors to record sales growth over the medium term as incomes rise. Meanwhile, a range of government ICT initiatives and a campaign to develop Vietnam's domestic IT industry will also boost growth. In the enterprise market there is strong demand for ERP and security solutions, as well as medium-term opportunities in cloud computing services as telecoms infrastructure improves. Finally, the outsourcing market is also expected to expand rapidly over the medium term as enterprises, particularly in Japan, switch business away from China in search of cost savings.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections:
Computer Hardware Sales: VND44,389bn in 2013 to VND68,935bn in 2017, CAGR of +12.5% in local currency terms. Low PC penetration provides opportunities for sales to first time buyers while the influx of cheap tablets from Android and Windows 8 vendors and notebooks are expected to provide a growth avenue over the medium term.
Software Sales: VND5,610bn in 2013 to VND10,378nn in 2017, CAGR of +17.5% in local currency terms. Potential for strong growth in licensed operating systems, business software and security software - however this outlook depends on the success in bringing down illegal software use.
IT Services Sales: VND12,083bn in 2013 to VND22,812bn in 2017, CAGR of +18.2% in local currency terms. Services will be the outperforming segment of the IT market as demand grows in several verticals, including banking, telecoms, energy and government. Additionally, there is a potential boom in outsourcing from Japanese enterprises to drive outperformance of services segment.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Vietnam scores 41.1 out of 100 in our Asia Risk/Reward Ratings table. This places the country 11th, ahead of Sri Lanka and behind Indonesia and Thailand.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Thailand Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Germany Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Poland Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Slovenia Information Technology Report Q3 2013