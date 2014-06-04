Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Vietnam Infrastructure Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Although we expect the Vietnamese infrastructure sector to take a longer time to recover, we are maintaining our forecasts for the overall construction sector due to the greater scope for growth in the residential and non residential sector. This greater scope for growth is brought on by the sizeable foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, positive macro fundamentals for construction growth, growing domestic demand for goods and a nascent recovery in the residential sector.
The major developments in Vietnam's infrastructure sector are:
- Latest data from Vietnam shows that the recovery in the country's infrastructure sector could take longer than expected and we have reflected this in our forecasts. We revided real growth for the sector down to 1.3% in 2014 (previously 4.7%) and will average 4.3% per annum between 2015 and 2018 (previously 5.0%). Our downward revision is due to the lack of upside in near-term spending from the domestic public and private sectors, which is brought on by the dominance and excessiveness of the country's state-owned enterprises.
- We believe the plan to partially privatise ACV is positive for the growth outlook of Vietnam's airport sector. With greater private participation, we believe the Vietnamese government will be able to unlock a sizeable amount of capital for the development of new airports in Vietnam as well as increase the likelihood for airport projects to be driven by market forces.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Romania Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Singapore Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- South Korea Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Argentina Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Poland Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Iran Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Saudi Arabia Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Iraq Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Australia Infrastructure Report Q3 2014