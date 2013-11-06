New Market Research Report: Vina Concha Y Toro SA in Wine (World)

Fast Market Research recommends "Vina Concha y Toro SA in Wine (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Vina Concha y Toro is the leading Chilean producer of still light grape wine globally by market share. Concha y Toro is its flagship brand although it has expanded recently with the acquisition of US brand Fetzer. The company has faced a shrinking UK market and a struggling domestic market which has weighed on its performance. However, it has strong opportunities in markets such as China and Brazil which remain relatively untapped.
Euromonitor International's Vina Concha y Toro SA in Wine (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wine in the United Kingdom
- Alcoholic Drinks in Spain
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA in Wine (World)
- Alcoholic Drinks in Chile
- The Future of the Wine Market in Portugal to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Norway to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in South Korea to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Bulgaria to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Malaysia to 2017
- The Future of the Wine Market in Austria to 2017