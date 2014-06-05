Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Vitamins and dietary supplements recorded 4% current value growth in 2013. Herbal/traditional dietary supplements showed a better performance as red ginseng still strongly affected the growth rate in 2013. Paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements maintained a healthy growth rate of 7% due to the popularity of red ginseng for children. However, the vitamins and dietary supplements category as a whole saw slower growth in 2013 than in 2012 because the pattern of consumption for consumer health products has not yet completely recovered from the economy downturn.
Competitive Landscape
Korea Ginseng Corp maintained the leading position with an 18% value share in 2013. The company had lost value share of vitamins and dietary supplements; however it has enjoyed share gain since 2011. The red ginseng category in South Korea has become mature so leading brands are showing stable marginal growth. Red ginseng is still the most popular ingredient for all ages of consumers, even children.
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Industry Prospects
Vitamins and dietary supplements are expected to increase by a CAGR of 1% in constant value terms over the forecast period, which is slower than the growth recorded over the review period. Both herbal/traditional dietary supplements and non-herbal/traditional dietary supplements are predicted to show a CAGR of 1% in constant value terms as the entire dietary supplements category will gradually become mature. Paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements, however, will have more room to increase over the forecast period and will register a CAGR 3% in constant value terms.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements industry in South Korea with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements industry in South Korea, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Korea market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in South Korea?
- What are the major brands in South Korea?
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