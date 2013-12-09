New Market Research Report: Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market Opportunities and Forecast 2013 - 2018

New Fixed Networks market report from MindCommerce: "Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market Opportunities and Forecast 2013 - 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.
There is a technical case to be made for a mass movement to VoLTE. The technology would make roaming easier, alleviate concerns with spectrum, and leverage backhaul. VoLTE is easier on the battery life of phones compared to 3G.
However, because of the tight, global economy, many mobile operators (especially the big pan-European operators) would prefer to leverage their HSPA networks. VoLTE will be exactly how voice is handled a decade from now, but that does not speak to the immediate future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
As mobile network operators (MNO) deploy VoLTE, they will not take a step back in terms of performance from their 3G networks. Even as revenues from voice are deteriorating from the stiffness of competition in each market and from OTT vendors offering voice application services; voice calls still represent the majority revenues.
This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth globally and regionally. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators. The Report also includes vendor analysis from selected companies including Empirix, OpenCloud, Openmind Networks, Samsung, and Tropo.
Report Benefits:
- Global and regional forecast for Voice over LTE (VoLTE)
- Identify challenges and opportunities for LTE services providers
- Understand the business drivers and key success factors for VoLTE
- Identify opportunities for infrastructure providers and application developers
- Understand LTE technology and supporting next generation network infrastructure
Target Audience:
- OSS/BSS Solution Providers
- Mobile Network Operators
- Mobile Software Developers
- Mobile Payment Service Providers
- Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
- Content and Applications Mediators
- Social Commerce Vendors and providers
- Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
- Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) Market: Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Global Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Managed Network & Network Outsourcing Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)
- Outdoor Wi-Fi Market [(Municipality Networks; Outdoor Hotspots; Private Networks); by Products (Access Points; WLAN Controllers; Wireless gateways)]: Global Advancements, Business Models, Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Mass Notification Market by Solutions (In Building, Wide Area, Distributed), by Applications (Emergency Communications, Disaster Recovery, Public Alerts and Warning, Business Ops) - Global Advancements Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- The Definitive Guide to 4G Technology and LTE Business Intelligence
- LTE Strategy 2013 - 2018
- LTE in Industry Verticals: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018
- Rich Communications Services (RCS): Market Opportunities and Forecast 2013 - 2018
- Lawful Interception Market [Components (Mediation, IAP, Decoders, Interfaces), Technologies (VoIP, NGN, Email, SMS, MMS, Telephony), by Interface (GSM, GPRS, UMTS, LTE, PSTN, DSL, Cable, WLAN)]: Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Security Analytics Market By Types (Network Security, Application Security, Data And Information Security, Physical Security, Mobile Security) - Worldwide Market Forecasts And Analysis (2013 - 2018)