New Market Research Report: Wealth in Australia: HNW Customers

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Part of a three-part series, Wealth in Australia: HNW Customers analyzes the profile of Australian HNW individuals, from their investments to product demand to sources of wealth. This report is based on Datamonitor's Global Wealth Managers Survey 2012. The results of the survey are accompanied by best-practice case studies on how to target Australian HNW individuals where applicable.
Scope of this Report
- Understand the major sources of HNW wealth in Australia and the industries from which it has been amassed.
- Interpret the investment portfolios of Australian HNW individuals through detailed asset allocation analysis.
- Evaluate product and service demand among Australian HNW individuals from discretionary asset management to art advisory and philanthropy.
- Analyze the best method to capture new Australian HNW clients and how best to maintain communication during the client relationship.
Report Highlights
Australian HNW individuals have made their fortunes through a mixture of inheritance, earned income, and business ownership. The most prominent industries from which HNW individuals have amassed wealth are financial services, manufacturing, and construction.
The average Australian HNW portfolio invests heavily into equities, local currency deposits, direct property, and government bonds. HNW allocation into alternative investments as well as equities is expected to increase significantly at the expense of cash and near-cash investments, property, and commodities in the future.
Relationship managers' own contacts and external referrals are the most common means for attracting new clients to Australian wealth managers. HNW individuals do not place high importance on personal relationships when dealing with their wealth manager. However, the use of remote channels has increased significantly over the last year.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Australian HNW individuals amass their wealth?
- What investments make up an average Australian HNW investment portfolio?
- What wealth management products and services are in demand in Australia?
- How often do Australian wealth managers contact their clients through email, social media, and face-to-face meetings?
- How do Australian HNW individuals compare to their global peer group?
