New Market Research Report: Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market - Global Forecasts to 2017

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market - [Meal Replacements, Slimming Centers, Nutrition & Psychological Consultancy, Treadmill, Ellipticals, Strength Training, Gastric Bypass, Intragastric Balloon System, Stomaphyx] - Global Forecasts To 2017
The weight loss/obesity management market is divided into three major segments, namely diets (foods, beverages, & supplements), services, and fitness and surgical equipment; the market is forecast till 2017. Global rise in obesity and chronic diseases are stimulating the growth of the market.
The global weight loss/obesity management market was worth $265 billion in the year 2012. The global increase in obesity, increasing number of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cardiac problems, increasing personal disposable income, government initiatives to increase awareness about health and fitness, and technological advancements are the key factors driving the global weight loss/obesity management market. Nonetheless, a few critical factors like availability of low-cost alternatives, adoption of deceptive marketing strategies, and high cost of customized services are hindering growth of the market.
Low calorie beverages (carbonated and non-carbonated), and slimmer waters/natural mineral salt drinks showcase vast opportunities for key players in this market. Herbal/green market is also growing at a very fast pace in Asian countries, especially China. With the introduction of technologically advanced and highly sophisticated fitness equipment, the use of cardiovascular and strength training equipment is on a rise. The total number of health clubs in India increased from 765 in 2008 to 1,175 in 2011, at a CAGR of 15%.
Surgical procedures have evolved over the years. LAP BAND surgery is a recent, less traumatic, adjustable, and reversible obesity surgery available today. Other surgeries for obesity management include liposuction, gastric bypass (stomach stapling), laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, and ultrasonic therapy. Evaluation of non-invasive bariatric surgeries, such as intragastric balloon system, StomaphyX, cold laser shaping, and cryolipolysis have further made the weight loss procedures safe and effective.
The geographies covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). These four regions are further segmented by major countries, and geographic split for all the sub-segments is presented at a regional level. North America is the largest market for weight loss/obesity management market, followed by Europe and Asia. North America and Europe are expected to grow at a slower pace, primarily due to the economic slowdown and market maturity. The Asian market, especially India and China, is expected to witness a boost in demand for weight loss products, and is poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to the rising obesity rates and related health problems such as diabetes and heart diseases.
