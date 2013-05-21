New Market Research Report: Weight Management in Mexico

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Weight Management in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Sedentary and busy, stressful lifestyles, combined with poor eating habits, are causing many Mexicans to become overweight. According to a recent study by the OECD, Mexico has the second largest obese population after the US; thus obesity is officially considered an epidemic. Furthermore, Mexico has the highest proportion of overweight and obese children in the world. Public awareness of this is growing due to significant investment in public health campaigns by the government. However, rather...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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