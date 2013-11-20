New Market Research Report: Wine: Global Industry Guide

Fast Market Research recommends "Wine: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Global Wine industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global wine market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global wine market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key wine players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global wine market had total revenues of $269,668.7m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% between 2008 and 2012.
Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 0.7% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 23,003.4 million liters in 2012.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.4% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $318,344.0m by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global wine market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global wine market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global wine market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global wine market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Wine Market in Latin America to 2017: Market Guide
- Wine Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Wine Market in East Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Wine Market in Asia to 2017: Market Guide
- Fortified Wine Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Fortified Wine Market in East Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Spirits Market in Latin America to 2017: Market Guide
- Spirits Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Wine Market in Middle East and North Africa to 2017: Market Guide