New Market Research Report: Wine in Ecuador

Fast Market Research recommends "Wine in Ecuador" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The tax on special goods (ICE) was increased at the end of 2011; aside from a 75% ad valorem tax, a specific tax per litre was established. The specific tax was US$6.00 per litre of pure alcohol in 2012. This was applied to every product type in alcoholic drinks. Furthermore, in June 2012, a new tax on imports, levied by COMEX added 1% ad valorem tax and US$0.25 per percentage of alcohol. The increase in ICE made pricing and taxes more equal in terms of local and foreign brands. However,...
Euromonitor International's Wine in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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