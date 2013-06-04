New Market Research Report: Wipes in the United Arab Emirates

Fast Market Research recommends "Wipes in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- A growing focus on hygiene during the review period continued to support sales growth for wipes in 2011. This focus on hygiene was linked to a number of factors, including influenza pandemics in the middle of the review period and the hot climate in the United Arab Emirates, which encourages the almost universal use of air conditioners and thus helps to spread germs. These factors particularly supported sales growth for antibacterial wipes within general purpose wipes, with this product area...
Euromonitor International's Wipes in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Baby Toiletries Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Baby Personal Care)
- Bath and Shower Products Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Personal Hygiene)
- Soap Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Personal Hygiene)
- Baby Diapers Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Baby Personal Care)
- Deodorants Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Personal Hygiene)
- Facial Care in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Skincare)
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016
- United Arab Emirates Oil Markets, 2011