New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Writing instruments saw the slowest volume and current value growth in personal accessories in 2013 and struggled to capitalise on the boom in luxury shopping and tourist spending that characterised other product areas. Writing instruments for example saw just 5% current value growth in 2013 over the previous year in comparison to 10% growth for overall personal accessories. This was due to a number of factors. Firstly, many product areas within writing instruments are largely mature. This in turn led to strong price competition, with areas such as colouring, markers and highlighters and pencils seeing growing commoditisation and current value unit price decline of 0.5-1.2% in 2013 over the previous year.
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Competitive Landscape
Hoshan Pan Gulf was the clear leader in writing instruments in 2012 with 25% value share. The company offers three iconic brands via the Uni-ball, Staedtler and Maped ranges and thus has a presence in most product areas. The company was the leading player in markers and highlighters, graphite pencils, mechanical pencils, ball point pens, roller ball pens and writing accessories in 2012 and dominated pencil lead refills with 53% value share. Strong growth in pencil lead refills thus supported the company's overall sales growth, while the company's strongest growth in value share was seen in mechanical pencils at five percentage points in 2012 over the previous year. This was largely thanks to a strong reputation and wide range for Staedtler in technical drawing.
Industry Prospects
Writing instruments is expected to continue to see a subdued performance in comparison to other product areas in personal accessories during the forecast period. Bags and luggage, jewellery and watches are also expected to benefit strongly from the luxury shopping trend, a rise in local disposable income levels and growth in tourist arrivals. Writing instruments is meanwhile more mature and is prone to commoditisation in many product areas, while also likely to suffer from consumers seeking more widely visible status symbols rather than luxury pens.
Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Writing Instruments industry in United Arab Emirates with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Writing Instruments industry in United Arab Emirates, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Writing Instruments in United Arab Emirates market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
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