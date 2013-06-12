New Market Research Report: Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Ukraine

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Ukraine", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Although consumer purchasing power continued to decline in Ukraine towards the end of the review period, traditional dairy products such as sour milk drinks are expected to perform reasonably well during 2012. Yoghurt is a much-loved dairy product in Ukraine, although constant value growth in yoghurt is expected to be static during 2012 as demand is declining due to rising unit prices. Drinking yoghurt is set to increase in volume by 1% during 2012, while spoonable yoghurt, which is twice as...
Euromonitor International's Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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