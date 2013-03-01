New Market Size on Global Fencing Market : Latest Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- This report titled “Fencing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018,” provides in depth analysis, market sizes, shares and forecast covering the period 2012 – 2018 for the fencing market and its sub segments across the globe. It discusses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, market trends, consumer behavior analysis and product price trends.



The global fencing market is segmented based on product type into two major categories namely - agricultural wire fence and commercial wire fence. The market has also been segmented based on the material used for fencing into four major categories namely- metal fencing, wood fencing, plastic and composite fencing and concrete fencing. The end use segments of fencing covered in this report are the residential, agricultural and industrial sector. The market is also segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World regions. Market sizes and forecast are made after critical analysis of various trends and demographic and economic factors which affect the market growth. The report provides a strategic and competitive analysis of the global fencing market, and the growth forecast for the period 2012 to 2018.



The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments and sub segments based on the product types, materials and geography. To aid in strategic decision making, the report includes the detailed profiles including the recent activities of market players in terms of product launches, supply contracts, expansion plans, and partnerships and collaborations of major players in the industry. The study also highlights and discusses strategies that fencing market participants should consider in order to become successful players.



The developments, growth factors and trends section is a central component of this report. The report includes the trend and comparative analysis of all the segments and sub segments of the market including the geography segment. The consumer behavior analysis will help in analyzing the consumer preference for various types of fences. The product comparative analysis will help in understanding the growth of different product types available in the market. The value chain analysis illustrates the flow of product and information in the fencing market.



The Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report will provide competitive insights into market dynamics and fencing industry competition. In addition, the report describes the role of home centers, farm cooperatives and the major exporters and major buyers. In all, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global fencing market, and provides an estimate of growth for the period 2012 to 2018, keeping in mind the various factors affecting the market.



The report segments the global fencing market into four segments:



By Product Type

Agricultural/ livestock wire fence

Hinge joint fence

Electric fence

Other agricultural wire fence

Commercial wire fence

Chain link fence

Welded wire fence

Other commercial wire fence

By Material

Metal fence

Barbed and twisted steel wire fence

Non wire fence

Other metal fence

Wood fence

Assembled fence

Unassembled fence

Other wood fence

Plastic and composite fence

Vinyl fence

HDPE fence

Composite fence

Concrete fences

By End Use

Residential

Agricultural

Industrial

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW



