New Market Study, "2020 Foresight Report: Reinsurance Hubs", Has Been Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Growing uncertainties in the global economy and the increasing occurrence of natural disasters have increased the importance of reinsurance. Insurers are, as a result, actively seeking the benefits of reinsurance to maintain profitability and optimization of returns per unit of risk undertaken. To capitalize on this, reinsurers are expanding their product portfolios and reinsurance businesses globally. Reinsurers operating through hubs generate most of their revenues from offshore markets, with the domestic reinsurance markets in hubs such as Singapore, Bermuda, Switzerland and Hong Kong being very small. Singaporean reinsurers generate more than 90% of their revenues from overseas markets such as Japan, China and South Korea. Most reinsurers set up offices in reinsurance hubs due to favorable regulatory and tax structures, and also to gain access to neighboring markets. While reinsurers operating from Bermuda cater to demand from North and Latin America, reinsurers from Switzerland and Singapore serve European and Asia-Pacific markets. However, reinsurers based in the world's largest reinsurance market, the US, primarily focus on domestic business.
- Reinsurance hubs are becoming preferred locations for international reinsurers to operate in both domestic and offshore markets. Favorable regulatory frameworks, improved tax environments, well-developed infrastructure and the availability of skilled workforces are key factors which support the inflow of foreign reinsurers to these hubs. The US remained the world's largest reinsurance market. However, the reinsurance industry in Europe contributes a large proportion of the global gross written premium, with the UK, France and Germany being the key reinsurance markets in the region. Further, natural disasters proved to be a challenging factor for the Asia-Pacific insurance industry, shifting global attention on risk assessment and management to that region.
- Growth in the main direct insurance segments of life, non-life and personal accident and health insurance is expected to fuel the growth of reinsurance, as direct insurers cede proportions of their written premiums.
- The frequent occurrence of natural disasters across the world has impacted the profitability of reinsurers. Several major catastrophes resulted in substantial losses and an exceptionally high number of fatalities across all the key markets during the review period.
- The global financial crisis, sovereign debt crisis and economic uncertainties have resulted in the introduction of stringent regulatory regimes for the effective regulation and management of the financial services sector. New regulatory standards, including risk-based solvency and capital requirements, were introduced in many countries' insurance and reinsurance industries. The implementation of Solvency II is expected to lead to significant growth in the reinsurance industry as a result.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Swiss Re, OdysseyRe, PartnerRe, Validus Holdings Ltd, Lloyd's, Amlin Plc, Munich Re, Hannover Re, Scor SE, Taiping Reinsurance Company Ltd, Everest Re
