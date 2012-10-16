Recently published research from GBI Research, "Accelerating Drugs to Market - Despite Challenges, Adaptive Clinical Trials Reduce Drug Development Costs and Time to Market", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- GBI Research's new report, "Accelerating Drugs to Market - Despite Challenges, Adaptive Clinical Trials Reduce Drug Development Costs and Time to Market", presents various tools and strategies which can accelerate a drug to the market. In this report, GBI Research has studied various hurdles at different stages of drug development that can halt a drug's development. The report provides detailed information about the need for accelerated drug development. Declining R&D productivity is highlighted as one of the major needs to be addressed. The report outlines misconceptions regarding accelerated drug development; one such major misconception is the cost of development. The cost of an accelerated development program can be effectively managed by implementing a structured and complete program. The report highlights major strategies adopted by pharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug development. The adoption of the latest technologies in lead generation, preclinical stages, and the use of adaptive designs in late phase studies are regarded as tools to accelerate drugs through these stages of development.
The process of drug development starts from the initial discovery and ends with a final medication. This is an expensive, lengthy and incremental process. The main objective of the process is to identify a molecule with the potential for producing the desired effect in the human body, and to establish the quality, safety and efficacy of the molecule for treating patients. In the present scenario drug development takes about 12 years, for a molecule to progress from the laboratory and enter the pharmaceutical market. It is estimated that out of 5,000 compounds which enter the preclinical stage of development, only five compounds will be successful enough to be tested on humans, and only one among them will be approved. The slow pace of drug development greatly affects the pharmaceutical industry and patients who are in need of new therapeutics to treat their illness.
The current process of drug development begins with the synthesis of molecules, which targets specific proteins in living cells. It is followed by in vitro tests to identify any specific toxicity associated with the synthesized molecules. The compounds which make it through this stage will go further and will be tested for in vivo toxicology studies. The information gathered from these studies is utilized for planning and conducting clinical trials in human subjects.
