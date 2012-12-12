New Materials research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market in Asia Pacific to 2017 - Increasing Penetration in China and India Coupled with Low Cost Manufacturing to Fuel Regional Growth", provides a detailed insight into the Asia-Pacific API market. The research presents detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting the API markets in this region. The report contains market forecasts, product type analysis, drivers and restraints. In addition, it includes therapeutic categories analysis and CMO growth in the region, and its influence on API manufacturing activity towards 2017. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific API market, covering all of the major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Asia-Pacific is the second largest regional market for APIs by revenue in the world. The Asia-Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredients market revenue held a share of around 28.3% of the global API market in 2011, with the global revenue standing at $108,613m. Total revenue generated by the Asia-Pacific API market was $30,693m in 2011, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach $63.8 billion by 2017. This will be supported by healthy demand from the biotech and generic API sectors.
Scope
- Market revenue data for APIs from 2005 to 2011 and forecasts for six years to 2017.
- API markets in key countries in the region, including Japan, China, South Korea and India.
- API industry structure and market trends, such as a shift in manufacturing and growth in biotechnology for the Asia-Pacific region.
- Drivers of the API market, such as the growth of generic drugs, and restraints.
- Detailed historic and forecast trends and share analysis of API revenue, based on product types (synthetic and biotech APIs) in the Asia-Pacific market, and in key countries of the region.
- Detailed historic and forecast trends and share analysis of API revenue, based on customer base (generic and innovative for synthetic APIs, biosimilars and biologics for biotech APIs) in the Asia-Pacific market, and in key countries of the region.
- Analysis of API revenue based on therapeutic categories at a regional and key country level.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the Asia-Pacific API market.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the Asia-Pacific API market.
- Invest in the growing segments of the API market.
- Increase future revenue and profitability with the help of insights on the future opportunities and critical success factors in the Asia-Pacific API market.
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major players in the global API market.
