Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Actonel (Osteoporosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Despite its maturity, the osteoporosis market is expected to undergo substantial change between 2012 and 2022. Most importantly, the 'gold-standard' bisphosphonates will lose patent protection by end-of-year 2013, flooding the marketplace with less expensive generic versions of these physician-preferred medications. Additionally, Eli Lilly's blockbuster Evista, the only available SERM in the US, will lose patent protection in 2014, flooding the market with yet more affordable generic options. Also during the forecast period covered by this report, osteoporosis drug development research will lead to the launches of a wave of novel anabolic drugs with greater efficacy and safety, causing a major market shift away from anti-resorptive drugs. The number of companies vying for patient share will shrink by as much as 50%, as established players exit the market or acquire smaller players. Lastly, the aging of the population in developed markets will result in a larger patient pool.
These changes in the osteoporosis market will be reflected in the slow growth during the forecast period, with the market growing from $6 billion to $8 billion in 2011 USD at a CAGR of 3%.
Actonel (risedronate sodium) is a bisphosphonate for the treatment of osteoporosis that is produced by Warner Chilcott, which acquired the drug from Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals in 2009. Actonel works to restore the effects of osteoporosis through its affinity for hydroxyapatite crystals in bone (Papapoulos, 2008). This disrupts the ability of osteoclasts to bind to bone, thereby inhibiting bone resorption. Actonel inhibits osteoclasts by causing a lack of ruffled edges on the cells, which reduces active resorption at bone remodelling sites. Actonel's patent has already expired in Europe and Japan, and is set to expire in the United States in January 2013. According to primary data gathered by GlobalData, Actonel is typically prescribed less often than Fosamax in the markets covered by this report. The drug is available in multiple dosages and can be administered daily, weekly, or monthly. Actonel tends to be used less often than Fosamax in the United States because it is still patent-protected. Once Actonel's US patent expires in 2013, generic risedronate will likely become more popular treatment option. However, with generic zolendronate also becoming available in 2013, it may eat into risedronate's market potential.
