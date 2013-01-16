Recently published research from GlobalData, "Adipic Acid Industry Outlook in Mexico to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance - H2 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Adipic Acid Industry Outlook in Mexico to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance - H2 Update provides an in-depth coverage of Mexico Adipic Acid industry. The research presents Adipic Acid demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and trade balance data. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Mexico Adipic Acid industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Adipic Acid industry market dynamics in Mexico from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Adipic Acid industry in Mexico
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Adipic Acid industry in Mexico
