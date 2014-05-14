New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Busier and more hectic lifestyles, together with the habit of eating oily and spicy food amongst Malaysian consumers, led to high prevalence of gum and mouth diseases, including mouth ulcers, periodontal diseases and others. As a result, adult mouth care continued to record stable growth in 2013.
Euromonitor International's Adult Mouth Care in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Adult Mouth Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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