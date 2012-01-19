Fast Market Research recommends "Advanced Clean Energy Storage Devices - Global Market Size, Market Analysis by Major Storage Device, and Competitive Landscape to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2012 -- "Advanced Clean Energy Storage Devices - Global Market Size, Market Analysis by Major Storage Device, and Competitive Landscape to 2020" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the challenges in offshore wind industry.
The report gives us clear understanding of the advanced energy storage devices market. It provides deep insight into the key drivers impacting the market, challenges in the market and also provides data regarding the historical and forecast growths, market segment analysis, investment analysis, competitive landscape, major regulations and support programs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyzes the global advanced energy storage devices market. The scope of the report includes -
- Data on market size of global advanced energy storage devices market along with split by technology.
- Data on advanced batteries market including market size, key drivers and challenges, split by battery type, split by application, competitive landscape, investment trends and major regulations and support programs.
- Data on fuel cell market including market size, key drivers and challenges, split by battery type, split by application, competitive landscape, investment trends and major regulations and support programs.
- Data on flywheel market and ultra capacitor market including market Size, key drivers and challenges and competitive landscape.
Reasons to get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for advanced energy storage devices market
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events
- Position yourself to maximize potential in the growth of the advanced energy storage devices market
- Identify key partners and business development avenues
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects
Companies Mentioned in this Report: SANYO Electric Co., Ltd., Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Ltd., China BAK Battery, BYD Company Ltd.
