New Market Study: "Aerogel Market by Form and Application - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2017"

New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Aerogel Market by Form and Application - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Aerogel Market by Form and Application (Building Insulation, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial & Cryogenic) - Global Trends and Forecasts up till 2017
This report analyses aerogel market by geography, applications and forms. By geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. The aerogel products included in this report are mainly based on aerogel application types. The applications covered in this report are building insulation, oil and natural gas, aerospace, automotive, industry, cryogenics, etc. In various applications the purpose of using aerogel product is different and ranges from thermal insulation to catalyst agent hence depending on the application aerogel market is segmented by form. Aerogel market is estimated from production side of the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report estimates the market size of the global aerogel market both in terms of volume and value. It discusses market drivers, restraints and opportunities, raw materials, and product price trends. It also includes value chain analysis, Porter's analysis, product life cycle analysis, and patent analysis. The report also deals with market share by participant for the overall market. It also tracks the recent activities of market players in terms of product launches, expansion plans, supply contracts, and partnerships and collaborations. In addition, the top 11 players of the aerogel market have been profiled in this report.
The aerogel market report covers its production across regions. The aerogel market is analyzed in terms of volume (metric tons) produced in each region. The increasing awareness about energy efficiency, increasing environmental concerns and emission reduction targets are driving the growth in aerogel production. In addition, aerogel performance and multiple possible applications for achieving energy efficiency are acting as key driver for a high growth rate in aerogel production. Aerogel is manufactured by a critical manufacturing process called supercritical drying. Costs associated with its manufacturing are high which results in high pricing of material. High prices are acting as restraints for aerogel market growth.
The global aerogel production is expected to grow from 3,750 metric tons in 2010 to 70,000 metric tons by 2017, at an estimated CAGR of 52% for the period 2012 to 2017. As of year 2011, North America leads aerogel production with a share of 57% followed by Europe (42%) and Asia (1%). The major players in the industry are Aspen Aerogel (U.S.), Cabot Corp. (U.S.), and Dow Chemicals (U.S.). Some small Chinese and Malaysian companies together account to the total market of the Asian aerogel production.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
