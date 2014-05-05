Fast Market Research recommends "Aerospace & Defense: Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The Emerging 5 Aerospace & Defense industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the emerging five aerospace & defense market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five aerospace & defense market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key aerospace & defense market players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five aerospace & defense market
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The top 5 emerging countries contributed $171.6 billion to the global aerospace & defense industry in 2013, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $236.7 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.6% over the 2013-18 period.
Within the aerospace & defense industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $127.7 billion in 2013. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $24.3 and $8.7 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the aerospace & defense industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $172.8 billion in 2018, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $35.8 and $13.2 billion, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the emerging five aerospace & defense market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the emerging five aerospace & defense market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five aerospace & defense market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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