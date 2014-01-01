New Market Study, "Alcoholic Drinks in France", Has Been Published

New Beverages market report from MarketLine: "Alcoholic Drinks in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Alcoholic Drinks in France industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the France alcoholic drinks market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The alcoholic drinks market consists of retail sale of beers, ciders & FABs, spirits and wines. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The French alcoholic drinks market had total revenues of $54.8bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes decreased with a CARC of -0.9% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 5,350 million liters in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.8% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $60.0bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the alcoholic drinks market in France
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the alcoholic drinks market in France
Leading company profiles reveal details of key alcoholic drinks market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the France alcoholic drinks market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the France economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the France alcoholic drinks market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the France alcoholic drinks market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the France alcoholic drinks market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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