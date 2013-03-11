New Market Study, "Algeria Infrastructure Report 2013", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Algeria Infrastructure Report 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- BMI View: The outlook for the Algerian construction sector points to a strong rebound in 2013, as the government's ambitious investment plan in the infrastructure network will continue over the coming quarters and tenders of which are currently (December 2012) being completed. Reasonable growth rates and rising oil prices, as well as a period of political stability, in relation to neighboring countries, are helping to maintain Algeria's inflows of foreign investment. The construction sector is estimated to have seen a year-on-year (y-o-y) contraction of 0.3% in 2012, with an industry value of US$17.9bn. Over the 10-year forecast period, average y-o-y growth will be 6.3%, from 2013 to 2022, with industry value to stand at US$48.2bn by the end of this period.
The key trends and developments in Algeria's Infrastructure sector are:
- The Algerian government announced in December 2010 its aim to produce as much electricity from renewable sources as it currently produces from its natural gas plants, and in October 2011 stated its intention to invest EUR15bn into alternative energy over 20 years to support electricity production. The plan will aim to develop solar, wind and geothermal power plants, with cooperation agreements having already been signed with a host of countries including France, the US, Brazil, Russia, China and Germany.
- In October 2011, the Algerian Transport Ministry announced plans for a new port. The port will be located between Algiers and Tenes and will be built to relieve congestion at ports including Tenes, Bejaia, and Oran. The new port is part of Algeria's preparations for growth in foreign trade.
- In July 2011, the Algerian government launched its 150-megawatt (MW) Hassi R'mel gassolar hybrid power plant, which will generate 30MW of power through solar energy. The first-of-its-kind EUR350mn (US$507.19mn) plant was constructed by Solar Power Plant One, a joint venture (JV) between New Energy Algeria (NEAL) and Spanish company Abener. 'The power plant will be constructed in Boughezoul, on the northern edge of the Sahara desert'. It is expected that the BMU will provide EUR7mn, towards the construction of the power plant and renewables test centre. In addition, a group of Algerian national banks will 80% of the project, which will save more than 7mn cubic metres per annum of gas and significantly decrease carbon dioxide emissions.
- In May 2011, Algeria's first modern tram network started commercial service in Algiers. The Urban and Suburban Bus Transportation for Algiers (ETUSA) operates a 7.2km line, which covers 13 stations from Bab Ezzouar to Bordji El Kiffan. The line is scheduled to extend to 23km and cover 38 stops after the completion of two under-construction sections. Alstom, the project leader for the Mediterrail consortium, is providing platforms, rails, and electrification, signalling and ticketing systems, as well as civil engineering services.
