New Market Study, "Analgesics in New Zealand", Has Been Published

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Value sales for analgesics increased by 3% during 2012 to reach NZ$48 million. 2012 growth was higher than the review period growth of 2%. Furthermore, 2012 growth was also higher than the 2% growth observed during 2011. Higher value growth in 2012 was largely due to product innovation within combination products and effective marketing activities across the analgesics category.
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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