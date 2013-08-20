New Market Study, "Analgesics in South Korea", Has Been Published

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- The government allowed chosen brands to be distributed not only through chemist/pharmacies but other retail channels which operate for 24 hours such as convenience stores, from November 2012. Among analgesics, some brands of topical analgesics have been distributed via grocery retailers since July 2011. In adult systemic analgesics, only Tylenol was designated as the brand that could be distributed at convenience stores. Tylenol is a brand which is very familiar to consumers. Thus, new...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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