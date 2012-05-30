New Market Study: "Anesthesia Drugs Market (2011 - 2015) - U.S. Market Entry Study"

Fast Market Research recommends "Anesthesia Drugs Market (2011 - 2015) - U.S. Market Entry Study" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Anesthesia is a condition in which sensation is totally or partially blocked. This enables the patients to undergo medical procedures and surgery. Based on the applications (type of surgery or medical procedure) anesthetic drugs are broadly categorized into two types; i.e. local anesthetic drugs and general anesthetic drugs. Local anesthesia is a condition when sensation within a specific body part in inhibited, where as general anesthesia results in loss of consciousness and sensation.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The anesthesia drugs market research report specially focuses on ketamine market in U.S.A. Under general anesthesia drugs category, drugs such as propofol, midazolam & diazepam, fospropofol disodium, sodium pentothal, ketamine, methohexital sodium, pentobarbital, etomidate and fentanyl are studied. The U.S. general anesthesia market was valued at $2 billion in 2011 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% to reach $2.3 billion by 2015.
Advantages offered by general anesthesia includes - rapid onset of anesthesia, full control of the body processes (airway, respiratory and circulatory system), used in surgeries with unpredictable duration of surgery, no memory of the surgery, allows complete motionlessness over prolonged duration of the surgery and it permits simultaneous operation on different body parts.
Report specially focuses on general intravenous anesthesia drugs. General intravenous anesthesia drugs are less expensive compared to inhalation agents and does not require expensive machines for administration but it is difficult to eliminate them from the body and have more side effects compared to inhalation anesthesia molecules. Intravenous anesthetic drugs accounted for the largest share -65% - of the U.S. general anesthetics drugs market in 2011.
Ketamine is an anesthetic drug mainly used for initiation and maintenance of general anesthesia in humans. It belongs to NMDA receptor antagonist class, which includes molecules that prevent the action of the N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor. It blocks the effects of excitatory neurotransmitter at the NMDA receptor, which results in depression of the central nervous system.
In humans, ketamine is generally preferred in the following conditions:
Emergency or trauma conditions
Medical history of patients is unknown
Military and war conditions
Paediatric surgeries
Patient suffering from hypovolemia, severe anemia, or cardiovascular compromise
In treatment of migraine and minor surgeries
To relieve acute pain
For the treatment of addition (alcoholism and heroin addiction) and depression
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Leukemia Therapeutics Market (2010-2020) (Acute/Chronic lymphocytic leukemia & Acute/Chronic myeloid leukemia) Pipeline forecast & Market forecast in G8 countries
- Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis 2020
- Type 2 Diabetes - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020
- Autacoids and Related Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets
- Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market (2010 - 2020) (Opportunity Analysis, Pipeline Assessment & Market Forecast)
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market (2010 - 2020) (Pipeline Assessment & Market Forecast in G8 Countries)
- Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ISIS) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- The Brazilian Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The Indian Mining Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015