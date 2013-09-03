New Market Study, "Annual Deal Report - Defense", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Annual Deal Report - Defense" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The report provides a review and understanding of mergers and acquisitions (MandAs), capital-raising, partnering deals, and agreements entered into by defense companies during 2012.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Using this report, dealmakers will effectively gain an insight into deal activity during the year. Additionally, the report provides an overview of all the partnering, alliances, and MandA deals announced worldwide.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report includes a comprehensive analysis of the MandA, capital raising, and partnering deals announced worldwide in 2012 through analytical insights from a segmental and regional perspective. It also provides an extensive list of key deals and quarterly analysis by deal type, segment, and region.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis on mergers and acquisitions (MandAs) activity in the defense industry in 2012 compared to 2011. This provides an insight into inorganic growth strategies of companies in the industry, and competitor tracking.
The report provides detailed analysis on private equity and venture capital activity in the defense industry in 2012 compared to 2011. This provides an insight into the investment activity in the industry by financial investors.
The report provides detailed analysis on capital raising activity, including equity and debt offerings, in the defense industry in 2012 compared to 2011. This provides an insight into the capital raising activity of companies in the industry, including fund raising trends from both equity and debt capital markets.
The report provides detailed analysis on strategic partnerships in the defense industry in 2012 compared to 2011.
Key Highlights
The major defense companies constantly make efforts to establish an infallible and efficient base of suppliers and supply chain process to maintain or improve their position in the market. Supply chain is a decisive factor for a company's success or failure in the defense industry, owing to the stringent deadlines for government projects. These companies succeeded to a huge extent in supplying their respective clients with the ordered equipment at the right time, owing to their supply chain prowess. This trend observed during the past is expected to result in MandA deals on the same lines in the coming years.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- June Monthly Deals Roundup - Defense
- August Monthly Deals Roundup - Defense
- The South African Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- November Monthly Deals Roundup Defense
- September Monthly Deals Roundup - Defense
- December Monthly Deals Roundup - Defense
- October Monthly Deals Roundup - Defense
- The Pakistani Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the Indian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- The South Korean Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017