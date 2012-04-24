Recently published research from GBI Research, "Anti-Hypertensives Market to 2017 - Patent Expiries of Blockbusters such as Diovan, Micardis, Avapro and Atacand to Accelerate Erosion", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Anti-Hypertensives Market to 2017 - Patent Expiries of Blockbusters such as Diovan, Micardis, Avapro and Atacand to Accelerate Erosion", which provides insights into the anti-hypertensives therapeutics market until 2017. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of hypertension and pulmonary arterial hypertension. It also provides the share of generics in global anti-hypertensives and in each indication market. The report examines the global anti-hypertensives usage patterns. It includes the geographical distribution of hypertension and PAH disease markets across the US, the top five countries of Europe and in Japan. The report also includes insights into the anti-hypertensives Research and Development (R&D) product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the anti-hypertensives market. Finally, the report includes analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and licensing agreements that took place in the anti-hypertensives market.
GBI Research's analysis shows that the overall global anti-hypertensives market for two indications, hypertension and pulmonary arterial hypertension, was valued at $29.9 billion in 2010. It grew from $19.1 billion in 2002 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market is expected to witness a fluctuation due to patent expiries followed by generic erosion and the possible launch of novel molecules. The market is expected to witness comparatively slow growth with a CAGR of 1.2% between 2010 and 2017, to reach $32.6 billion in 2017. A steady increase in the hypertension and PAH prevalence population and the use of fixed dose combination drugs will drive the growth of the anti-hypertensives market in the future. The market for hypertension market is expected to slow down due to patent expiries of major blockbuster drugs. Recent and upcoming patent expiries of drugs are the only barrier to the global anti-hypertensives market. However, the expected launch of novel molecules with disease modifying characteristics and better safety and efficacy will drive the market in the forecast period.
Scope
- The report analyzes treatment usage patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis, competitive landscape and key M&A trends in the global anti-hypertensives market for two indications, hypertension and pulmonary arterial hypertension.
- Data and analysis on the anti-hypertensives market in the leading geographies of the world - the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Novartis, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, United Therapeutics, Actelion, Pfizer
