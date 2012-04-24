New Market Study: "Anti-Hypertensives Market to 2017 - Patent Expiries of Blockbusters Such As Diovan, Micardis, Avapro and Atacand to Accelerate Erosion"

Recently published research from GBI Research, "Anti-Hypertensives Market to 2017 - Patent Expiries of Blockbusters such as Diovan, Micardis, Avapro and Atacand to Accelerate Erosion", is now available at Fast Market Research