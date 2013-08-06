New Market Study, "Apparel in Taiwan", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Taiwan's economy recorded low growth in 2012 and consumer confidence remained weak throughout most of the year as a result of the price hike in oil, rents and food. Consumer expenditure on apparel weakened as Taiwanese consumers cut back on unnecessary spending and turned to cheaper alternatives offered through hypermarkets, online retailers and other non-grocery retailers such as street vendors and night markets. Low sales activity prompted retailers to engage in several price-reduction...
Euromonitor International's Apparel in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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