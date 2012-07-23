New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Apparel Routes to Market: Part Two - Brands Squeezed by Changing Retail Environment"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- The volatile economic environment and rising pricing pressures make apparel retail a difficult environment to operate in. With independent specialists struggling, the power is shifting from wholesale to own stores and online operations. Key distribution strategies are already being put in place by successful companies, and represent an outward-looking vision, while at the same time keeping on top of the detail of the business and keeping a balance while embracing different routes to market.
Euromonitor International's Apparel Routes to Market: Part Two - Brands Squeezed by Changing Retail Environment global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market - be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
