Argentina Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- GlobalData's report, "Argentina Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts" provides an in-depth coverage of Argentina petrochemicals industry. The report covers Argentina petrochemical complex details and presents installed capacity by process. In addition, it presents petrochemicals demand and production forecasts, end use market share, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major petrochemicals producers in Argentina.
The report classifies 25 petrochemical commodities into five different product families according to their chemical properties. It provides information about petrochemical complexes of each product family with details of operators, equity partners with their stakes, year of commissioning and production capacity. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Argentina petrochemicals industry including all the major parameters.
The five product families mentioned in the report are Aromatics and Derivatives, Olefins and Derivatives, Vinyls and Styrene and Derivatives, and Methanol and Derivatives.
Scope
- Petrochemicals industry supply scenario in Argentina from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned petrochemical complexes with capacity forecasts up to 2016
- Detailed information such as operator and equity for all active and planned projects of five product families covering aromatics and derivatives (benzene, toluene, xylenes, Purified Terephthalic acid (PTA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and phenol), olefins and derivatives (ethylene, propylene, butadiene, polyethylene, acrylonitrile, Ethylene Glycol (EG), Ethylene Oxide (EO), Styrene-Butadiene rubber (SBR) and polypropylene), vinyls (PVC, VCM and VAM), styrene and derivatives (styrene, polystyrene, EPS and ABS) and methanol and derivatives (Methanol, MTBE and acetic acid)
- Market dynamics and trade balance data of petrochemical commodities from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, average prices and import and export data
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description, capacity shares of key petrochemicals producers in Argentina and information on the current and upcoming petrochemical complexes
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the petrochemicals industry in Argentina
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the petrochemicals industry in Argentina
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the petrochemicals industry in Argentina
- Understand the market positioning of petrochemicals producers in Argentina
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Repsol YPF, S.A.,, The Dow Chemical Company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.,
