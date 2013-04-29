New Market Study, "Argentina Telecommunications Report Q2 2013", Has Been Published

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Argentina's strong telecoms growth story continues, keeping the market at the top of developments in the region. The introduction of MVNOs will make the market even more competitive and contribute further to growth, although operator ARPUs will likely suffer as a result. The decision for Arsat to enter as an MVNO and a wholesale provider rather than a major MNO, and offering back spectrum to incumbents, has allayed some of the concerns from last quarter. But industry risks remain over delays to the 4G auction and in the pay TV sector, the new media law currently being debated in the courts and could severely restrict the country's largest cable operator. With the highest 3G penetration rate in the region, and a continuing increase in the number of subscribers signing up to services, there is plenty for Argentina to lose. Broadband is one of the success stories due to the 'Argentina Conectada' plan, encouraging large investments and seeing positive rewards. Economic uncertainty and the political outlook are still potential problems.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Data
- Net additions passed 1mn in Q312, Argentina's mobile market is showing no signs of saturation.
- Market average ARPU increased 2.5% y-o-y in Q312, reaching ARS53.
- Fixed voice connections continued to fall, decreasing to 9.1mn in Q312. BMI revised forecasts to show a sharper decline in 2012 and 2013 than before.
- Fixed and mobile broadband connections are on the rise, an estimated 13.3mn in service at the end of 2012.
Key Trends & Developments
Following the growing trend of converged services in Latin American telecoms markets, we have combined the company profiles of Argentina's two incumbent operators Telecom Argentina and Telefonica de Argentina with their respective mobile operations. Increasingly, operators are offering converged packages of services across both fixed and wireless platforms.
The introduction of MVNOs has upside potential for the market, as it should increase competition and drive growth. Government plans to delay auctioning 4G spectrum, until Arsat has launched, would be a negative outcome for the existing players in the market.
The future of Grupo Clarin's cable TV operator Cablevision remains uncertain under the new media law and is currently fighting the constitutionality of the ruling in the courts. As the largest cable operator in the market, restricting the operator could have serious consequences for continued market growth.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- India Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Taiwan Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- China Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Sri Lanka Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Venezuela Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Peru Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Pakistan Telecommunications Report Q2 2013